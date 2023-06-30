Geostrategic History of 21st Century to Be Shaped by US-China Relationship - Milley

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The geostrategic history of the current century will be shaped by the US-China relationship, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Friday.

"The geostrategic history of this century will likely be determined by the United States-China relationship and whether it remains in competition or tips into great power war," Milley said during an event hosted by the National Press Club.

According to Milley, China wants to become a regional hegemon in Asia within the next 10 years and to exceed global US military power by mid-century.

The Biden administration has repeatedly described its relationship with China as a strategic competition and voiced willingness to find ways to responsibly manage the relationship through effective communication channels, including at the military level.