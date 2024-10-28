Open Menu

Gerard Depardieu, A Fallen Icon Of French Cinema Facing Trial

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Gerard Depardieu was known for more than 50 years as a titan of French cinema, but details of his crude behaviour and allegations of sexual violence have brought his star low in recent years.

The 75-year-old goes on trial Monday on charges of sexually assaulting two women during a 2021 film shoot.

Depardieu's career spans more than 200 films, making him one of the best-known French faces on the global silver screen.

It has included leading roles in adapted classics of French literature, such as Cyrano de Bergerac and Jean Valjean of "Les Miserables".

Audiences and fellow creatives long appreciated his brash, often deliberately offensive character -- only for those qualities to begin counting against him in recent years.

A 2023 broadcast of images shot five years earlier in North Korea showed Depardieu making misogynistic and sexual remarks about an underage girl.

But while then-Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak called the recording a "shame for France", President Emmanuel Macron took Depardieu's defence, saying he remained a "towering actor" who "makes France proud".

Macron's intervention came as Depardieu faced a slew of rape and sexual assault allegations spanning decades.

