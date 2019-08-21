Gerasimov, Dunford Discuss Russia-US Contacts in Military Sphere in Phone Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford discussed in phone talks on Wednesday bilateral relations in the military sphere, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The top military comanders discussed a number of topical issues in Russian-American relations in the military field," the ministry said in a statement.