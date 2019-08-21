UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gerasimov, Dunford Discuss Russia-US Contacts In Military Sphere In Phone Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:09 PM

Gerasimov, Dunford Discuss Russia-US Contacts in Military Sphere in Phone Talks

Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford discussed in phone talks on Wednesday bilateral relations in the military sphere, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford discussed in phone talks on Wednesday bilateral relations in the military sphere, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The top military comanders discussed a number of topical issues in Russian-American relations in the military field," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Top

Recent Stories

MoF announces amendment of the Cabinet Decision on ..

56 minutes ago

Germany Spent Over $266Mln on US Troops in Country ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Maas Says Discussed Situation Around Deu ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Culture Ministry to Welcome Director of Rus ..

2 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Urges Iran to Take Steps t ..

13 minutes ago

Putin Says Development of INF-Banned US Missiles A ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.