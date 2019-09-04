UrduPoint.com
Gerasimov, Dunford Discussed Syria By Phone - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:36 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford discussed by phone the situation in Syria in the context of preventing incidents during operations to fight terrorists, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"On September 4, Russian General Staff Chief... Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford spoke by phone," it said.

The military officials discussed the situation in Syria in the context of preventing incidents during operations to combat terrorist groups.

