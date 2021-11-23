Gerasimov, Milley Discuss International Security - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov spoke by phone with US Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the discussion focused on international security issues, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov spoke by phone with US Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the discussion focused on international security issues, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"A phone conversation took place between Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian First Deputy Defense Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, during which the military leaders discussed topical issues of international security," the statement says.