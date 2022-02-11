Gerasimov, Milley Discuss International Security Issues - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov discussed topical issues of international security with his US counterpart, Mark Milley, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

"On February 11, 2022, a phone conversation took place between the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister, Gen.

of the Army Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, during which the military leaders discussed topical issues of international security," the statement says.