UrduPoint.com

Gerasimov, Milley Discuss Possible Use Of 'Dirty Bomb' By Kiev - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov discussed with his US counterpart, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, in a telephone conversation the possible use of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov discussed with his US counterpart, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, in a telephone conversation the possible use of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On October 24, 2022, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Valery Gerasimov, held a telephone conversation with the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, General Mark Milley. During the conversation, the discussion with the US side of the situation related to the possible use of a 'dirty bomb' by Ukraine was continued," the ministry said in a statement.

