Gerasimov, Milley Discuss Topical Security Issues - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed by phone topical issues of international security, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed by phone topical issues of international security, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A phone conversation took place between the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov, and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, during which the military leaders discussed topical issues of international security," the statement says.

