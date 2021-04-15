UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German 2021 Growth Seen Weaker Due To Virus Curbs: Economic Institutes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:33 PM

German 2021 growth seen weaker due to virus curbs: economic institutes

German economic growth will be weaker than expected in 2021, leading research institutes said Thursday, as ongoing coronavirus restrictions continue to slow recovery on Europe's largest economy

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :German economic growth will be weaker than expected in 2021, leading research institutes said Thursday, as ongoing coronavirus restrictions continue to slow recovery on Europe's largest economy.

Germany's gross domestic product will expand by only 3.7 percent this year, five economic think-tanks including Ifo, DIW and RWI said in their annual spring report, revising down more optimistic predictions made in the autumn by one percentage point.

Related Topics

Europe German Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 137.82 million

21 minutes ago

Serbia Can Launch Fully Integrated Sputnik V Produ ..

4 minutes ago

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 Li ..

32 minutes ago

'Deep-Fried food shops witnessing rush of customer ..

4 minutes ago

8 hurt in roof collapses incident

4 minutes ago

Montreux Convention Is Being Implemented - Turkish ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.