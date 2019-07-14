German Aerospace Center Thanks Roscosmos After Spektr-RG Observatory Launched Into Space

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The German Aerospace Center thanked Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos after the Spektr-RG observatory was successfully launched into space atop a Proton-M launch vehicle from the Baikonur space port on Saturday.

Roscosmos told Sputnik earlier in the day that the observatory, which is equipped with the German-made eROSITA and Russia's ART-XC x-ray telescopes, had been placed into orbit.

"eROSITA successfully detached itself from the upper stage - all systems are working. We wish it success and thanks to Roscosmos," the German agency said on Twitter.

The Spektr-RG, a powerful two-in-one telescope, is expected to chart an all-sky X-ray map, which has never been produced before.