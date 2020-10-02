UrduPoint.com
German AfD Urges Merkel To Treat Own Opposition With Merit She Showed With Navalny

Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:31 AM

Albert Breinger, a member of the Alternative for Germany party, told Sputnik on Thursday he was very skeptical about German Chancellor Angela Merkel meeting Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, as the chancellor does not show the same respect for German opposition an home

On Monday, the German cabinet confirmed media reports that Merkel paid a visit to Navalny, who is receiving treatment at the Charite hospital in Berlin. On Thursday, the German chancellor also confirmed that she would hold a meeting with ex-presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya.

"Merkel is so reverent about the opposition in other countries, in Russia, for example, or in Belarus, despite the fact that she suppresses the opposition in her own country.

I cannot see how else should we call a scandal with a resignation of the elected Thuringian premier. Merkel reacted immediately, saying that the the results should be revised only because his candidacy was supported by the opposition. This is only one example of how she treats her own opposition," Breinger stressed.

In February, Merkel sharply criticized a liberal leader's election to the top job in the former East German state with the support of both AfD and her conservative CDU. Thomas Kemmerich soon stepped down from the role. AfD filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court, accusing the chancellor of abusing her position.

