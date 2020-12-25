German Agriculture Minister Promises Fishermen Aid After Brexit Trade Deal
Germany will support its fishing sector, the agriculture minister said Friday, a day after the European Union clinched a post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom
The deal reportedly settled on a 25 percent cut in the share of fish caught by EU vessels in UK waters.
The catch limit will be phased in over a five-and-a-half-year transition period.
"We must support the fishermen and give them a leg up. As far as the year 2026 is concerned, we will need to find a long-term solution," Julia Kloeckner said.
She admitted that the result of the agreement meant "painful cuts" for the industry, which would have to do without a part of their catch in the North Sea in the future.