German Agriculture Minister Promises Fishermen Aid After Brexit Trade Deal

Fri 25th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

German Agriculture Minister Promises Fishermen Aid After Brexit Trade Deal

Germany will support its fishing sector, the agriculture minister said Friday, a day after the European Union clinched a post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Germany will support its fishing sector, the agriculture minister said Friday, a day after the European Union clinched a post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom.

The deal reportedly settled on a 25 percent cut in the share of fish caught by EU vessels in UK waters.

The catch limit will be phased in over a five-and-a-half-year transition period.

"We must support the fishermen and give them a leg up. As far as the year 2026 is concerned, we will need to find a long-term solution," Julia Kloeckner said.

She admitted that the result of the agreement meant "painful cuts" for the industry, which would have to do without a part of their catch in the North Sea in the future.

