German Agriculture Minister Says Country Well-Stocked With Food

German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner assured the nation on Tuesday that the supply of food to stores would not be disrupted

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner assured the nation on Tuesday that the supply of food to stores would not be disrupted.

Her comments come in the wake of reports that the coronavirus outbreak has prompted people to stock up on essentials.

"The food supply in Germany is secure. To put it simply: supermarkets will stay open. everything else is false reporting," she told reporters at a press conference.

She said some people on the internet were spreading fake stories about shortages, leading to panic shopping.

"It is not funny. It is inappropriate when someone acts in this way and contributes to confusion among the population," she said.

Turning to goods traffic within the European Union, Kloeckner said that any restrictions on cross-border travel would not apply. She suggested creating green corridors for trucks carrying perishable goods to avoid bottlenecks.

