UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Ahrweiler District's Authorities Say Some 1,300 People May Be Missing Over Floods

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:40 AM

German Ahrweiler District's Authorities Say Some 1,300 People May Be Missing Over Floods

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The authorities of the Ahrweiler District in the western German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said that some 1,300 people may be missing as a result of the heavy floods in the area.

According to recent data, the floods left at least 58 people dead in Germany.

"There are new victims in the district caused by the natural disaster.

Moreover,[the authorities] proceed from the fact that some 1,300 people are missing. Today in the morning, there were more than 1,000 rescue operations only near the town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, they are currently underway. A final assessment of the situation is now impossible because of the difficult situation around the destruction," the authorities said in a statement on late Thursday.

Related Topics

Dead German Germany May From

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

3 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.