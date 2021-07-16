BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The authorities of the Ahrweiler District in the western German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said that some 1,300 people may be missing as a result of the heavy floods in the area.

According to recent data, the floods left at least 58 people dead in Germany.

"There are new victims in the district caused by the natural disaster.

Moreover,[the authorities] proceed from the fact that some 1,300 people are missing. Today in the morning, there were more than 1,000 rescue operations only near the town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, they are currently underway. A final assessment of the situation is now impossible because of the difficult situation around the destruction," the authorities said in a statement on late Thursday.