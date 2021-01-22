German Air Carriers Make Wearing Masks Mandatory From February 1 - Association

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Passengers flying in and out of Germany will be required to wear masks starting from February 1, the German Aviation Association said on Friday.

The southern German state of Bavaria on Tuesday made the wearing of FFP2 or N95 face masks compulsory in all shops and on public transport to curb the spread of COVID-19. The rest of the country will adopt the measure starting February 1.

"To ensure that the transition to air traffic runs as smoothly as possible, the German aviation companies are taking up the January 19 federal-state resolution.

This means that uniform rules apply along the entire travel chain," the association said in a statement.

Children under 6 and people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks will remain exempted from the new rule, which will be in force at all German airports, as well as on in- and out-bound flights of Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Condor, Eurowings, Lufthansa, SWISS and TUIfly.