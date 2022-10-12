German Air Defense System IRIS-T Arrives in Ukraine - Ukrainian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) German air defense system IRIS-T has already arrived in Ukraine, while US ground-based antiaircraft system NASAMS is on its way, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.

"IRIS-Ts from Germany are already here. US NASAMS are coming. This is only the beginning. And we need more," Reznikov tweeted.

On Tuesday, Spiegel reported that Germany sent one IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine. In total, Berlin plans to deliver four such systems to Kiev.

According to Spiegel, the handover was made near the Polish-Ukrainian border later the same day.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and started supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine.