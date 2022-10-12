UrduPoint.com

German Air Defense System IRIS-T Arrives In Ukraine - Ukrainian Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 12:40 PM

German Air Defense System IRIS-T Arrives in Ukraine - Ukrainian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) German air defense system IRIS-T has already arrived in Ukraine, while US ground-based antiaircraft system NASAMS is on its way, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.

"IRIS-Ts from Germany are already here. US NASAMS are coming. This is only the beginning. And we need more," Reznikov tweeted.

On Tuesday, Spiegel reported that Germany sent one IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine. In total, Berlin plans to deliver four such systems to Kiev.

According to Spiegel, the handover was made near the Polish-Ukrainian border later the same day.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and started supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February Border From

Recent Stories

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing shor ..

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing short duration crops

20 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

20 minutes ago
 JUI-F candidate asks ECP to hold NA-45 bye-electio ..

JUI-F candidate asks ECP to hold NA-45 bye-election as per schedule

20 minutes ago
 Govt allocates funds to provide subsidized seeds t ..

Govt allocates funds to provide subsidized seeds to farmers in flood-hit areas: ..

22 minutes ago
 AIGP orders arrest of kid's murderer

AIGP orders arrest of kid's murderer

22 minutes ago
 Greenland ice sheet may be more vulnerable to clim ..

Greenland ice sheet may be more vulnerable to climate change, study finds

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.