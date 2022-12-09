German Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Poland in Early 2023 - Deputy Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

German MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems will arrive in Poland on the border with Ukraine in the beginning of 2023, with the delivery date depending on Berlin, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Marcin Ociepa said on Friday.

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) German MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems will arrive in Poland on the border with Ukraine in the beginning of 2023, with the delivery date depending on Berlin, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Marcin Ociepa said on Friday.

"In my opinion, and from the ministry's of national defense point of view, the beginning of 2023 is (a) realizable (date for the delivery)," Ociepa said on air at the state-run Polish Television broadcaster.

The official also said that the delivery date depended on the German side and that the weapons would be likely stationed in the Lublin Voivodeship near the Ukrainian border.

In November, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Warsaw expected information from Berlin on the delivery of Germany's Patriot missile defense systems to Poland. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht confirmed that the two countries had agreed to deploy air defense systems in Poland and conduct joint operations securing Polish airspace.