UrduPoint.com

German Air Defense Systems To Arrive In Poland In Early 2023 - Deputy Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 08:50 PM

German Air Defense Systems to Arrive in Poland in Early 2023 - Deputy Defense Minister

German MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems will arrive in Poland on the border with Ukraine in the beginning of 2023, with the delivery date depending on Berlin, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Marcin Ociepa said on Friday.

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) German MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems will arrive in Poland on the border with Ukraine in the beginning of 2023, with the delivery date depending on Berlin, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Marcin Ociepa said on Friday.

"In my opinion, and from the ministry's of national defense point of view, the beginning of 2023 is (a) realizable (date for the delivery)," Ociepa said on air at the state-run Polish Television broadcaster.

The official also said that the delivery date depended on the German side and that the weapons would be likely stationed in the Lublin Voivodeship near the Ukrainian border.

In November, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Warsaw expected information from Berlin on the delivery of Germany's Patriot missile defense systems to Poland. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht confirmed that the two countries had agreed to deploy air defense systems in Poland and conduct joint operations securing Polish airspace.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Germany Berlin Lublin Warsaw Poland November Border TV From

Recent Stories

Gazprom CEO Miller, Erdogan Discuss Gas Supplies t ..

Gazprom CEO Miller, Erdogan Discuss Gas Supplies to Turkey, Creation of Gas Hub

1 minute ago
 Resumption of Partial Mobilization or Start of Add ..

Resumption of Partial Mobilization or Start of Additional Mobilization Not Neede ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan bowling dominates on 1st day of 2nd test ..

Pakistan bowling dominates on 1st day of 2nd test match against England

1 minute ago
 Reception held to celebrate Turkish national day , ..

Reception held to celebrate Turkish national day , 75 years of Pak-Turkiye frien ..

1 minute ago
 Aawaz II recognizes community leaders' contributio ..

Aawaz II recognizes community leaders' contribution in addressing social issues

8 minutes ago
 PM lauds efforts by NFRCC, others for relief, reha ..

PM lauds efforts by NFRCC, others for relief, rehabilitation of flood survivors

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.