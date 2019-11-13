German air force rejects delivery of two Airbus planes

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany's air force said Wednesday it had refused delivery of two Airbus A400M transport planes over safety concerns, saying bolts holding the propellers on some already operational aircraft were loose

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Germany's air force said Wednesday it had refused delivery of two Airbus A400M transport planes over safety concerns, saying bolts holding the propellers on some already operational aircraft were loose.

"The armed forces have decided not to accept two A400Ms due for delivery," the Luftwaffe (air force) said in a statement, adding that "our soldiers' safety in their daily use of the A400M aircraft is top priority for us."Now, routine checks on some of the Luftwaffe's 31 planes have found "not all 24 nuts per propeller had the correct tightening torque," the air force said.