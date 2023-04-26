MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Eurofighter jets from the German air force and the UK royal air force have detected and escorted Russia's two SU-27 Flanker fighter jets and one IL-20 intelligence aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the German air force said on Wednesday.

"Intelligence aircraft intercepted. (German) and (UK) Eurofighter were scrambled to identify 3 military aircraft. Two SU-27 Flanker fighter jets and an IL-20 from Russia were again flying without their transponders on in the international airspace over the Baltic Sea," the German air force twitted.

Prior to this, on April 14, Eurofighter Typhoons of the German and UK air forces also escorted three Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Russia's aircraft carry out flights in strict accordance with international rules for using airspace above neutral waters, without crossing air lines and dangerously approaching aerial vehicles of foreign states.

In March, the German and UK air forces launched a joint patrol of the airspace over their NATO allies Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. On March 17, they announced the interception of Russia's military Tu-134 passenger jet that was being escorted by two Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker fighter jets and an An-12 military transport aircraft close to the Estonian airspace.