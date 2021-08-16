UrduPoint.com

German Airline Lufthansa Reroutes Flights To Bypass Afghan Airspace

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) German air company Lufthansa told Sputnik on Monday that the flight time to some destinations will increase because of rerouting to avoid airspace above Afghanistan where the security situation remains precarious since the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) took over.

"Lufthansa is rerouting flights to avoid Afghan airspace until further notice.

As a result, the flight time to India and other destinations will be extended by up to one hour," a spokesperson for the airline said.

Lufthansa does not operate flights to Kabul, the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, the Islamist movement completed Afghanistan's takeover by entering Kabul without battle. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

