German Airline Lufthansa Resumes Flights To Cairo - Egyptian Airports Company

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 07:10 PM

German Airline Lufthansa Resumes Flights to Cairo - Egyptian Airports Company

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Largest German airline Lufthansa on Sunday resumed flights to the Egyptian capital of Cairo after a temporary suspension, a member of the board of directors of the Egyptian Airports Company, Ilkhami Zayat, told Sputnik.

On Saturday, Lufthansa suspended flights to Cairo as a precaution for security reasons.

Earlier, UK carrier British Airways suspended flights to Cairo for a week as a precaution to allow for further assessment of security situation at airports of the world.

"German airline company Lufthansa had notified the Egyptian side of the suspension of flights. Today, the company resumed flights in accordance with the schedule," Zayat said.

According to the electronic board on the website of Cairo International Airport, all planned Lufthansa flights for today are placed in accordance with the schedule.

