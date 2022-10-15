UrduPoint.com

German Airline Pilots' Union Announces Three-Day Strike Starting Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 07:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Pilots of the German Eurowings air carrier, which is a subsidiary of Lufthansa, are going to protest again starting Monday, October 17, Vereinigung Cockpit, a German association of airline pilots and flight engineers, informs.

"...Eurowings' new offer for a general collective agreement (MTV) for cockpit staff on Thursday is insufficient... The negotiations have therefore failed," Vereinigung Cockpit said in a Friday statement, adding that it was "calling on the pilots at Eurowings to go on strike from October 17, 2022 at 00:00 (22:00 GMT on October 16) to October 19 at 23:59."

The union expressed regret over the significant restrictions and consequences for the passengers that the strike might cause and expressed hope that the management of Eurowings would contact it as soon as possible to resolve the conflict.

"We are still open to talks. What we need now is progress on the question of how the workload of pilots can be regulated in a sustainable manner," Marcel Grols, Vereinigung Cockpit's Chair of Collective Bargaining Policy, said, as quoted in the union's Friday release.

On October 6, about 30,000 Eurowings passengers were affected by the pilots' 24-hour strike.

The main demand of the Vereinigung Cockpit union is the reduction of the workload of those employed in the cockpit, including by limiting the maximum flight hours and extending rest periods.

