UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Alan Kurdi Vessel Rescues 44 Migrants In Mediterranean Sea - Aid Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:40 AM

German Alan Kurdi Vessel Rescues 44 Migrants in Mediterranean Sea - Aid Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The German charity Sea-Eye, which operates the Alan Kurdi vessel, said the boat rescued another 44 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

"Our crew on board Alan Kurdi saved 44 people from a wooden boat with the assistance of the Maltese authorities.

The Maltese fleet sent a vessel to pick up people from Alan Kurdi and take them to the shore," Sea-Eye said on Twitter.

The statement comes after Malta's prime minister said on Sunday his country would relocate to other EU countries 65 migrants from Alan Kurdi rescue boat.   

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter German Malta Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian FM

6 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier ready for l ..

6 hours ago

KFED organises â€˜Entrepreneurs Forumâ€™ in Ajman

6 hours ago

Sawab Centre celebrates four years of fighting onl ..

6 hours ago

UNIDO Says Foreign Investment Vital for Africa's I ..

5 hours ago

US State Department Creates Commission on Unaliena ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.