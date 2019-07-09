German Alan Kurdi Vessel Rescues 44 Migrants in Mediterranean Sea - Aid Group

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The German charity Sea-Eye, which operates the Alan Kurdi vessel, said the boat rescued another 44 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

"Our crew on board Alan Kurdi saved 44 people from a wooden boat with the assistance of the Maltese authorities.

The Maltese fleet sent a vessel to pick up people from Alan Kurdi and take them to the shore," Sea-Eye said on Twitter.

The statement comes after Malta's prime minister said on Sunday his country would relocate to other EU countries 65 migrants from Alan Kurdi rescue boat.