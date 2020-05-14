German Ambassador in Moscow Warns Against Mixing Up WWII Victims With Perpetrators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The German ambassador in Moscow on Wednesday called for an honest approach to the WWII history, warning against attempts to portray the victims as perpetrators or visa versa.

"Keeping memory of this terrible page of history, we [Germans] have learnt a very important lesson from the past: the awareness of our historical responsibility and the awareness of our responsibility for unleashing this terrible war and starting the Holocaust. The lesson for us is also that we should remember countless victims of the national socialism regime, how much grief we caused to the peoples of the former Soviet Union," Geza Andreas von Geyr said at an online conference on Russian-German relations.

Germany, he stressed, should not try to embellish what it did.

"We must hand down these memories to the younger generation, so that they know what happened and what should never happen again. We have also learnt that an honest approach to history is very important, so that the perpetrators and victims do not change places. This is very important," he stated.

The diplomat's call for a fair approach to history comes amid attempts of certain countries and the European Parliament to downplay the Soviet Union's decisive role in defeating Nazism and even blame the USSR and Germany equally for the start of the war.