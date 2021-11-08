UrduPoint.com

German Ambassador In Russia Expects Continuity In Relations Under New Gov't In Berlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

German Ambassador in Russia Expects Continuity in Relations Under New Gov't in Berlin

German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Monday that his country's next government was likely to maintain continuity in its relations with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Monday that his country's next government was likely to maintain continuity in its relations with Russia.

"I think, we will, by and large, see a continuity ... regarding clear stances on certain complex issues.

There will be a continuity in establishing topics of mutual interest," von Geyr said during the Russian-German conference Potsdam Meetings in Moscow.

The ambassador noted that there were close historical and geographic connection between the two peoples, which necessitates a dialogue.

The German Social Democrats are currently negotiating creation of a three-way coalition with the Greens and Free Democrats in the wake of the late September general election, which could lead to the end of the prolonged Conservative rule in the country.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Potsdam Lead September Democrats Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumes Command as Comma ..

Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumes Command as Commander Coast

2 minutes ago
 BFA uproots vegetables cultivated through wastewat ..

BFA uproots vegetables cultivated through wastewater at 1,100 acres

2 minutes ago
 China enhances disaster relief for flood-hit areas ..

China enhances disaster relief for flood-hit areas as winter approaches

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post upgraded its rest houses

Pakistan Post upgraded its rest houses

4 minutes ago
 Russian confirms 39,400 new COVID-19 cases

Russian confirms 39,400 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 144th birthday of Allama Iqbal tomorrow

144th birthday of Allama Iqbal tomorrow

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.