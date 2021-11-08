German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Monday that his country's next government was likely to maintain continuity in its relations with Russia

"I think, we will, by and large, see a continuity ... regarding clear stances on certain complex issues.

There will be a continuity in establishing topics of mutual interest," von Geyr said during the Russian-German conference Potsdam Meetings in Moscow.

The ambassador noted that there were close historical and geographic connection between the two peoples, which necessitates a dialogue.

The German Social Democrats are currently negotiating creation of a three-way coalition with the Greens and Free Democrats in the wake of the late September general election, which could lead to the end of the prolonged Conservative rule in the country.