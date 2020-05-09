UrduPoint.com
German Ambassador In Russia Says Future Of Nord Stream 2 Looks Hopeful

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:21 AM

German Ambassador in Russia Says Future of Nord Stream 2 Looks Hopeful

The prospects of the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project across the Baltic look quite hopeful, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The prospects of the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project across the Baltic look quite hopeful, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Friday.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia, and Sweden. On December 20, US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 defense budget, which included sanctions against the project. Currently, the Russian Akademik Cherskiy pipe layer is on its way to Germany to continue laying down the pipeline.

"As far as a know, a pipe-laying vessel has arrived in Kaliningrad and will be able to finish laying pipes on the remaining kilometers of the seabed following some refurbishments. As of this moment, the prospects of the project's implementation look quite hopeful," von Geyr told reporters.

He added that Berlin disagrees with Washington on the project and decidedly rejected all extraterritorial sanctions, including the ones imposed by the US.

According to the Vesselfinder website, Akademik Cherskiy is about to arrive in the German port of Mukran later in the day.

