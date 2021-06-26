UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Ambassador Says Hard To Involve US In Normandy Format Without Russia's Consent

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:11 PM

German Ambassador Says Hard to Involve US in Normandy Format Without Russia's Consent

Including the United States into the Normandy group of international mediators of the conflict in eastern Ukraine will be "very difficult" without Russia's approval, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Including the United States into the Normandy group of international mediators of the conflict in eastern Ukraine will be "very difficult" without Russia's approval, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said on Saturday.

"It seems to me that expanding the format without Russia's consent is very difficult. We are closely communicating with other countries, especially with the United States, discussing how they can help the peace process to resume," Feldhusen told Ukrainian weekly Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

The German ambassador said that, despite little progress, the Normandy format remains a useful tool of the Donbas peace process as it provides the sides with a platform for communications, and that the same applies to the Minsk-based Trilateral Contact Group (TCG).

Both formats were created in 2015, the year after Ukraine started warring with its breakaway east, to mediate peace between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.

These three parties comprise the TCG, while the Normandy group includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine has sought incorporating the United States into the Normandy group for years. In March, Ukrainian TCG envoy Leonid Kravchuk said that Kiev was in non-public consultations to engage Washington into the Donbas conflict settlement. State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States was ready to support the Minsk and Normandy formats, adding that "everything depends on Moscow."

Russia might agree to resuming the Ukraine consultations with the United States at the level of presidential aides but will not link them to the Normandy format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington France German Germany Minsk Progress Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States March 2015

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.33 million, ..

13 minutes ago

UVAS (ADTC) holds virtual seminar in connection wi ..

18 minutes ago

Malik Amin inaugurates water, gas supply schemes t ..

1 minute ago

Anti-dengue drive in full swing

2 minutes ago

All eyes on Pogacar as Tour de France gets under w ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.