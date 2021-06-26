Including the United States into the Normandy group of international mediators of the conflict in eastern Ukraine will be "very difficult" without Russia's approval, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Including the United States into the Normandy group of international mediators of the conflict in eastern Ukraine will be "very difficult" without Russia's approval, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen said on Saturday.

"It seems to me that expanding the format without Russia's consent is very difficult. We are closely communicating with other countries, especially with the United States, discussing how they can help the peace process to resume," Feldhusen told Ukrainian weekly Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

The German ambassador said that, despite little progress, the Normandy format remains a useful tool of the Donbas peace process as it provides the sides with a platform for communications, and that the same applies to the Minsk-based Trilateral Contact Group (TCG).

Both formats were created in 2015, the year after Ukraine started warring with its breakaway east, to mediate peace between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.

These three parties comprise the TCG, while the Normandy group includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine has sought incorporating the United States into the Normandy group for years. In March, Ukrainian TCG envoy Leonid Kravchuk said that Kiev was in non-public consultations to engage Washington into the Donbas conflict settlement. State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States was ready to support the Minsk and Normandy formats, adding that "everything depends on Moscow."

Russia might agree to resuming the Ukraine consultations with the United States at the level of presidential aides but will not link them to the Normandy format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.