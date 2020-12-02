UrduPoint.com
German Ambassador Slams UK Official's Reaction To UK Being 1st To Approve COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 07:10 PM

German Ambassador Slams UK Official's Reaction to UK Being 1st to Approve COVID-19 Vaccine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) German Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andreas Michaelis on Wednesday chided UK Secretary of State for business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma for boasting about London being the first to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Earlier in the day, the UK became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine said to be distributed starting next week. Sharma tweeted about that occasion, saying that the day when "the UK led humanity's charge against this disease" will be long-remembered.

"Why is it so difficult to recognize this important step forward as a great international effort and success.

I really don't think this is a national story. In spite of the German company BioNTech having made a crucial contribution this is European and transatlantic," Michaelis responded to Sharma's tweet.

In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that its vaccine had been tested to be 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, according to a preliminary analysis from a Phase 3 clinical study.

Meanwhile, Russia registered its first vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V, back in early August, becoming the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine.

