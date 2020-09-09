German Ambassador Spends Almost 2 Hours in Russian Foreign Ministry

German Ambassador to Russian Geza Andreas von Geyr spent almost two hours in the Russian Foreign Ministry building, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) German Ambassador to Russian Geza Andreas von Geyr spent almost two hours in the Russian Foreign Ministry building, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Tuesday that the diplomat was expected at the ministry as she was commenting the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is being treated in a German hospital.

The German Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the visit had been planned a long time ago.

The ambassador declined to comment as he exited the ministry.