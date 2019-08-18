German Ambassador to Afghanistan Condemns Attack in Kabul, Dubs It 'Insane'

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) German Ambassador to Afghanistan Peter Prugel on Sunday slammed the "insane" attack on the wedding hall in the Afghan capital of Kabul, saying that he was "deeply shocked" by the tragedy.

"Deeply shocked by tonight's #terrorattack on a wedding celebration in #Kabul, targetting civilians who try to live some normalcy in war torn #Afghanistan.

This is more than terror, this is just insane! Our thoughts are w/ those affected, their families and friends," he tweeted.

The explosion took place at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital on Saturday evening, leaving at least 63 people dead and over 180 injured. The Afghan Interior Ministry said that women and children were among the victims of the blast.