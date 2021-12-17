UrduPoint.com

German Ambassador To Moscow Calls Russian Germans 'Light At The End Of The Tunnel'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Germans of Russian origin are the "light at the end of the tunnel" in tense Russian-German relations, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Thursday.

"Russian Germans can be considered the light at the end of the tunnel in Russian-German relations," the ambassador said at a Christmas reception organized by the Russian-German house in Moscow.

He also noted the importance of events that touch on the shared history and culture of Russia and Germany, as they demonstrate a "close connection" between the two countries and act as a bridge between the nations.

Relations between Moscow and Berlin have recently soured over the certification of the Nord Strean 2 pipeline and the alleged Russian build-up on the Ukrainian borders. They took another hit earlier in the week, when Germany declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non gratae over the case of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

