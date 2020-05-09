UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Ambassador To Russia Says Peace Between Nations Fills With Sense Of Gratitude

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:16 AM

German Ambassador to Russia Says Peace Between Nations Fills With Sense of Gratitude

Reconciliation between Russia and Germany following World War II fills Germany with a sense of gratitude in today's world, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Friday during a memorial ceremony in honor of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Reconciliation between Russia and Germany following World War II fills Germany with a sense of gratitude in today's world, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Friday during a memorial ceremony in honor of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

"The fact that reconciliation has been reached between Russians and Germans fills us with a sense of gratitude. Our goal, as before, is to work together for peace on Earth," von Geyr said.

The senior diplomat went on to accentuate the Soviet Union's crucial role in bringing victory to the world.

"The people of the Soviet Union made a decisive contribution to these events.

The countless sacrifices and suffering that this war brought unleashed by Germany, the most terrible of all wars, should not be forgotten. We must pass on our sincere memory to future generations so that what happened then did not happen again," the ambassador noted.

The anniversary of victory in WWII is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in post-Soviet countries, where the conflict is referred to as the Great Patriotic War.

The number of Soviet Union casualties during the war is estimated to have exceeded 27 million. The military casualties exceeded 8.7 million, which is more than half of the total allied death toll.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Europe German Germany May World War All Million

Recent Stories

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

1 hour ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Human Resources calls on private secto ..

2 hours ago

German Ambassador in Russia Says Future of Nord St ..

13 seconds ago

Georgia recalls Kiev envoy after Saakashvili appoi ..

15 seconds ago

European leaders evoke WWII spirit to beat pandemi ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.