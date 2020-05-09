German Ambassador to Russia Says Peace Between Nations Fills With Sense of Gratitude

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Reconciliation between Russia and Germany following World War II fills Germany with a sense of gratitude in today's world, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Friday during a memorial ceremony in honor of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

"The fact that reconciliation has been reached between Russians and Germans fills us with a sense of gratitude. Our goal, as before, is to work together for peace on Earth," von Geyr said.

The senior diplomat went on to accentuate the Soviet Union's crucial role in bringing victory to the world.

"The people of the Soviet Union made a decisive contribution to these events.

The countless sacrifices and suffering that this war brought unleashed by Germany, the most terrible of all wars, should not be forgotten. We must pass on our sincere memory to future generations so that what happened then did not happen again," the ambassador noted.

The anniversary of victory in WWII is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in post-Soviet countries, where the conflict is referred to as the Great Patriotic War.

The number of Soviet Union casualties during the war is estimated to have exceeded 27 million. The military casualties exceeded 8.7 million, which is more than half of the total allied death toll.