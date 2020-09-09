German Ambassador to Visit Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr is to visit the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, September 9.

According to ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the ambassador is being expected at the ministry because of the situation of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently being treated in Berlin.

The fact of the upcoming visit has been confirmed by the German Embassy as well.