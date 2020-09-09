UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Ambassador To Visit Russian Foreign Ministry On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

German Ambassador to Visit Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr is to visit the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, September 9.

According to ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the ambassador is being expected at the ministry because of the situation of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently being treated in Berlin.

The fact of the upcoming visit has been confirmed by the German Embassy as well.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Visit Berlin September Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

8 hours ago

UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since ..

9 hours ago

SEHA re-opens Rehabilitation Department at Al Ain ..

9 hours ago

Du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

10 hours ago

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.