German Ambassador Will Come to Russian Foreign Ministry for Talks on Wednesday - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr will come to the Russian Foreign Ministry for a conversation on Wednesday, the German Embassy told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said she was waiting for the ambassador at the ministry.

The spokeswoman made this statement as she was commenting on Berlin's claims regarding the situation with Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, who is undergoing treatment in a German hospital.

"The ambassador will take part in talks in the Foreign Ministry tomorrow," the embassy said.