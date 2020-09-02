UrduPoint.com
German Appeals To EU, NATO, OPCW In Navalny Case Needed For Pre-Planned 'Response'- Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:28 PM

German Appeals to EU, NATO, OPCW in Navalny Case Needed for Pre-Planned 'Response'- Moscow

Berlin's appeals to the European Union, NATO and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the situation with the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are needed, apparently, to justify the prepared "retaliatory measures," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Berlin's appeals to the European Union, NATO and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the situation with the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are needed, apparently, to justify the prepared "retaliatory measures," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the German Cabinet of Ministers said that specialists from the Bundeswehr laboratory had established that Navalny was poisoned by the substance of the Novichok group of toxic warfare agents.

Spokesman Steffen Seibert added that the German government would share the information on the case with its partners in the European Union, NATO and would also notify the OPCW.

"If the task is to substantiate some pre-prepared 'response measures' that have already been announced earlier, then it becomes clear why megaphone diplomacy, the substitution of normal cooperation with an information campaign, public appeals to the EU and NATO, mentioning of the OPCW are used," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

