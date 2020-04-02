UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Armed Forces Running Out Of Protective Gear Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:27 PM

German Armed Forces Running Out of Protective Gear Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Minister

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer admitted Thursday that there was a shortage of protective gear in the country's armed forces

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer admitted Thursday that there was a shortage of protective gear in the country's armed forces.

"The Bundeswehr too suffers from a shortage of protective fear. We have enough supplies to last us a short while," she said on ARD Morning Show.

The armed forces will start deploying thousands of troops on Friday to help the nation in the fight against the epidemic, she said, including in sanitary and logistic services.

"It is true that we will for the first time in our history provide a contingent of 15,000 soldiers in light of the crisis," the minister said.

Germany has reported a spike of 6,000 new infection cases overnight, bringing the total to 73,522. The Robert Koch Institute for disease control said 872 people have died in the country so far.

Related Topics

Shortage German Died From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration In Coastal Areas ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Karate team uses AI in communication platform ..

30 minutes ago

US to Refrain From Giving Status Updates on Moveme ..

2 minutes ago

West Using Pandemic to Topple Venezuelan Governmen ..

2 minutes ago

Zakharova Calls La Stampa's Articles About Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Oman Opposes Increase in Oil Production in Light o ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.