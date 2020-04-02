German Armed Forces Running Out of Protective Gear Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Minister

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer admitted Thursday that there was a shortage of protective gear in the country's armed forces

"The Bundeswehr too suffers from a shortage of protective fear. We have enough supplies to last us a short while," she said on ARD Morning Show.

The armed forces will start deploying thousands of troops on Friday to help the nation in the fight against the epidemic, she said, including in sanitary and logistic services.

"It is true that we will for the first time in our history provide a contingent of 15,000 soldiers in light of the crisis," the minister said.

Germany has reported a spike of 6,000 new infection cases overnight, bringing the total to 73,522. The Robert Koch Institute for disease control said 872 people have died in the country so far.