German arms maker guns for rapid production as Ukraine war rages

Unterl, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :In a factory in a tranquil German village, 120 mm tank shells with black-painted tips, packed into wooden crates, sit on pallets waiting to be delivered to Ukraine.

Leading arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is racing to meet demand for weapons and ammunition to supply Kyiv, as well as Germany and other NATO countries which are bolstering their defences after draining stockpiles.

In March, as intense fighting continued around Bakhmut, NATO's chief said "we need to ramp up production" warning Ukraine's usage is outstripping allies' production capacity.

"We are pulling out all the stops when it comes to production of ammunition for tanks," said Harald Weismueller, head of the factory in Unterluess, Lower Saxony state.

Germany has long been a major arms maker and exporter, but in a country still haunted by guilt over Nazi atrocities in World War II, its manufacturers have kept a relatively low profile.

But as Russia's war in Ukraine spurs demand, business is booming for Rheinmetall, which has seen orders surge and in March joined Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX stock index.

The European Union has agreed on a plan to spend two billion Euros ($2.1 billion) on artillery shells for Ukraine to try to get a million rounds of artillery ammunition to the country over twelve months.

Kyiv had told the EU it needed 350,000 shells a month to support troops, saying its forces were having to ration firepower as the conflict turned into a grinding war of attrition.

Among the wide array of armaments produced at Rheinmetall's major Unterluess plant are shells for Leopard 2 battle tanks, which can travel at 1,700 metres (5,580 feet) per second and pierce the armour of a Russian tank.

Between 400 and 500 shells can be produced in an eight-hour shift, and the rate could be increased, said Weismueller.

After huge pressure, Berlin agreed in January that German-made Leopards -- for which Rheinmetall makes parts, and which are developed by manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann -- could be sent to Ukraine. The first tanks were delivered in late March.