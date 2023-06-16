German Arms Manufacturer Rheinmetall May Get $16-21Bln in Contracts This Year - Director

UrduPoint.com

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall expects to receive 15-20 billion euros ($16-21 billion) in contracts this year, the company's head said on Friday

"2023 will be (for Rheinmetall) better than 2022. We assume that we will continue to grow at a double-digit rate per year. In 2023 we expect record order revenues: 15 to 20 billion euros," Armin Papperger told Germany's ZDF broadcaster.

Rheinmetall is currently discussing a framework agreement with the German government that will define their cooperation for years ahead, he added.

The European Union may be able to fulfill its commitment to supply one million shells to Ukraine by the end of the year, Papperger noted.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past several months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

