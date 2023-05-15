German Army Orders 50 Puma Infantry Vehicles Under $1Bln Contract With Rheinmetall, KMW

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The German armed forces have signed a 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) contract with Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann to purchase 50 Puma infantry fighting vehicles, the two German defense manufacturers said on Monday.

Last week, the budget committee of the German parliament approved the procurement of 50 German-made military vehicles, even though the equipment is known for frequent malfunctions and short lifespan.

"Germany's two top military vehicle makers, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall, have been awarded an order to build a further fifty Puma infantry fighting vehicles. Including value added tax, the total value of the order comes to ��1.087 billion. Of this amount, ��574 million will go to KMW and ��501 million to Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH, both of which are serving as subcontractors in the project," Rheinmetall said in a statement.

Apart from Puma vehicles themselves, the contract encompasses spare part packages and special tool sets, with their delivery expected to begin in December 2025, according to the company.

In April, Rheinmetall announced that over 140 Puma infantry fighting vehicles would be modernized. Last year, then-German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that more than half of the 350 Puma vehicles in the army were not ready for combat. In December, she warned that all further orders might be canceled after reports that all 18 contracted Puma vehicles that took part in military drills had malfunctioned.