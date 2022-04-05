UrduPoint.com

German Army's Warehouses Hardly Have Weapons Left To Supply To Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 06:43 PM

German Army's Warehouses Hardly Have Weapons Left to Supply to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

There are hardly any weapons left in the warehouses of the German army that can be delivered to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday, adding that issues with logistics, repairs and training when supplying old systems are complicated

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) There are hardly any weapons left in the warehouses of the German army that can be delivered to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday, adding that issues with logistics, repairs and training when supplying old systems are complicated.

"We are considering systems that we have not delivered so far. However, the Bundeswehr itself hardly had any (of these systems) in warehouses. And the important thing is ... we have to pay attention to the fact that if we are talking about old systems, then there are many issues of logistics, training and spare parts that may no longer exist," Baerbock told reporters.

The minister added that "the larger and older" the weapons systems that could be supplied to Ukraine, the more difficult it will be to resolve the issues of logistics, training and repair.

"We are not saying no, we are looking at what solutions can be, and we are doing this together, as the EU, NATO and G7 partners," Baerbock added.

