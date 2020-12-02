UrduPoint.com
German Arts Manager Praises Russia For Safeguarding Cultural Institutions Amid Pandemic

Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

German Arts Manager Praises Russia for Safeguarding Cultural Institutions Amid Pandemic

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Austrian-German cultural and music theater director Hans-Joachim Frey, in an interview with Sputnik, has praised the support given by the Russian government to the country's cultural institutions throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Museums, galleries, theaters, opera houses, and cinemas across the world are suffering colossal financial losses as they keep their doors closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In November, Moscow and St. Petersburg, among other major Russian cities, banned mass public events, including those held outdoors, and limited indoor gatherings in cinemas, theaters, and concert halls to a maximum capacity of 25 percent amid a rise in new cases.

"It is hard to judge which country did its best at implementing restrictive measures. America, for example, used to have a very strong cultural and entertainment industry. However, now it is devastated and we don't know if it will ever fully recover because it doesn't get any state support ... In this regard, I have a very deep respect for Russia, which takes care of its cultural institutions. A lot of them get Federal support and despite restrictions, the theaters and music halls are open. In Germany, for example, everything is closed now," Frey said.

The German-Austrian theatrical director criticized the authorities of European countries that ordered a full closure of cultural institutions, underlining the importance of art in helping people improve their mental health during the pandemic.

Additionally, several scientific studies have proven that spectators inside theaters are exposed to a very low risk of infection in comparison to the risk posed when on public transportation, Frey stated.

"I was very upset with the European authorities when they closed all cultural institutions. It was scientifically proven that spectators have little chance of getting infected, the halls are so big, the roof is so high, lots of square meters, in addition to restrictions that can be placed instead of a shutdown," the theatrical director noted.

He emphasized that artists have been significantly impacted by not being able to perform, leading to stress, frustration, and a loss of income. According to Frey, rehearsals and performances are necessary for artists to maintain their physical form and recover mentally.

"It is a disaster for artists. They must perform. Besides, if you are a free artist you get nothing ... I am an official adviser to the director of the Bolshoi Theater [in Moscow], we just discussed new restrictions. At first, we thought that the theater would have to close due to high costs but at the same time, the Bolshoi got good state support, and for artists, it is important to begin rehearsals and hold performances," he said, adding that the Bolshoi Theater would hold all planned events throughout the holiday season.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in early summer announced a range of financial support measures, including tax benefits and rent deferrals, for many businesses, including those in the entertainment and hospitality sectors.  

