German Authorities Asked Moscow If Former COO of Wirecard Sheltering in Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The German authorities have asked Moscow if the former chief operating officer of the collapsed Wirecard payments company, Jan Marsalek, is sheltering in Russia, media reported.

The German government sent the relevant request to Russia on July 22, The Wall Street Journal reported on late Wednesday, citing the data provided by the German government for lawmakers.

Interpol has also reportedly issued an arrest warrant for Marsalek.

Russian officials have not commented on the German request yet, The Wall Street Journal added.

Wirecard, a blue-chip company listed in Germany's national DAX index, has been caught up in an accounting scandal after $2.1 billion were found to be missing from its balance sheet. The company filed for insolvency in June.

German newspaper Handelsblatt has reported, citing sources in the business community and diplomatic circles, that Marsalek is sheltered in some location west of Moscow under the protection of Russian secret services.