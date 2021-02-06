UrduPoint.com
German Authorities Discussing 'Shutdown Mechanism' for Nord Stream 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The German authorities are considering a possibility to create a shutdown mechanism for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will be used in case of Russia's attempt to decrease gas transit via Ukraine, German media reported.

The WirtschaftsWoche newspaper reported that neither Chancellor Angela Merkel nor Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is ready to withdraw from the project regardless of the position of the US administration.

At the same time, the German government is reportedly discussing the possibility of creating the shutdown mechanism, which could be used in case of Russia's attempts to threaten Ukraine with cutting gas supplies.

Maas reportedly believes that such a mechanism will make it impossible for Russia to use gas supplies as a tool of political pressure on Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2, a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany, is subject to US pressure, as Washington is viewing it as a threat to the energy security of Europe and Ukraine. The recent sentence for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is also sparking rumors about possible sanctions that will target the project.

