UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Authorities Have No Hopes Of Finding Survivors After Flooding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:00 PM

German Authorities Have No Hopes of Finding Survivors After Flooding

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) German authorities have no hopes of finding survivors after deadly flooding hit the western states of the country, the Bundesanstalt Technisches Hilfswerk (THW), a civil protection organization, said on Wednesday.

According to the latest information, over 160 people died due to heavy flooding and many people still remain missing.

"Currently, we are still looking for missing persons, for example, when clearing paths or pumping water from basements ... But, unfortunately, at the moment, it is extremely likely that you can only find victims, not survivors," THW's deputy head told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland broadcaster.

Related Topics

Missing Persons Water German Died From

Recent Stories

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

19 minutes ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.