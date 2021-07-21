German Authorities Have No Hopes of Finding Survivors After Flooding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) German authorities have no hopes of finding survivors after deadly flooding hit the western states of the country, the Bundesanstalt Technisches Hilfswerk (THW), a civil protection organization, said on Wednesday.

According to the latest information, over 160 people died due to heavy flooding and many people still remain missing.

"Currently, we are still looking for missing persons, for example, when clearing paths or pumping water from basements ... But, unfortunately, at the moment, it is extremely likely that you can only find victims, not survivors," THW's deputy head told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland broadcaster.