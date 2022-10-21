UrduPoint.com

German Authorities Ignoring Calls To Involve Russia In Nord Stream Investigation - AfD

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 12:10 PM

German Authorities Ignoring Calls to Involve Russia in Nord Stream Investigation - AfD

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The German government is ignoring calls to involve Russia in the investigation of the incident on the Nord Stream pipelines, the co-chair of the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany party (AfD), Tino Chrupalla, told Sputnik.

"Sweden and Denmark are investigating attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. Germany is not currently involved in the investigation. And even if Sweden has information about what happened, it cannot say about it. Of course, this is not the kind of transparency we call for. Russia should be involved in the investigation of the incident, as well as independent parties.

This is what we demand, but the German government does not respond," Chrupalla said.

According to him, "the loud silence of the German government speaks for itself."

In late September, leaks of fuel were registered on the pipelines of the Nord Stream network in the Baltic Sea. The network played a key role in the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. Denmark and Sweden have barred Russia from joining their investigations.

