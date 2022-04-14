(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The German authorities have frozen the $588-million yacht Dilbar believed to belong to the sister of Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov, targeted by Western sanctions for his alleged ties with the Kremlin, Forbes reported on Thursday, citing the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

Forbes reported that during an investigation, the German police discovered that Dilbar is lawfully owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, considered to be Usmanov's sister. Based on the findings, the authorities decided to freeze the yacht in German's Hamburg where it is currently docked.

Ismailova was placed on the European Union's sanction list last Friday. According to Forbes, in 2020, Usmanov handed over the ownership of Dilbar and several other assets, including a helicopter and private Airbus A340-300 jet, to the Sister Trust held by Ismailova.

Usmanov himself has been sanctioned by the EU on February 28 shortly after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, with the United States following suit on March 3. Following that, his foreign assets and affiliated companies were largely frozen, with two helicopters presumably belonging to Usmanov seized in France late March.

Usmanov along with other Russian oligarchs face assets seizure by Western authorities. Earlier, the $140 million yacht of Sergei Chemezov, Rostec head, was seized in Spain alongside the Amore Vero yacht of Igor Sechin, Rosneft chair, confiscated in France.