German Authorities Suspect 'anti-Semitic', 'far-right' Shooting Motive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:09 PM
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that investigators suspect the perpetrator of a deadly shooting Wednesday outside a synagogue in Halle had a far-right, anti-Jewish motive
"According to what we now know we have to assume that it was at least an anti-Semitic attack," Seehofer said in a statement.
"According to the Federal prosecutor there are sufficient indications for a possible right-wing extremist motive."