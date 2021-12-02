UrduPoint.com

German Authorities Tighten COVID Restrictions For Unvaccinated Persons - Merkel

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:47 PM

German Authorities Tighten COVID Restrictions for Unvaccinated Persons - Merkel

The German authorities agreed to toughen restrictive measures throughout the country, access to cultural events and retail stores, with the exception of food stores, will be only for those vaccinated or those recovered from COVID-19, acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The German authorities agreed to toughen restrictive measures throughout the country, access to cultural events and retail stores, with the exception of food stores, will be only for those vaccinated or those recovered from COVID-19, acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Previously, similar measures were introduced by certain regions, in particular, Berlin and Bavaria.

"We will restrict access to cultural and recreational activities throughout the country, regardless of the incidence, they will be available only to those vaccinated and recovered," she said after a meeting with regional leaders on policies regarding the spread of COVID-19.

The authorities may introduce an additional requirement to present a fresh negative test result for the coronavirus, she said. In addition, the restrictions for those unvaccinated will apply to retail stores with the exception of grocery stores, Merkel added.

