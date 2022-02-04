German Authorities to Look Into Telegram Assets Location in Case of Fines - Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said on Friday that the German authorities will look into the location of Telegram assets if the messenger is fined.

On February 9, Buschmann threatened Telegram with millions of Euros worth of fines for breaking national laws on social media. At present, the messenger is under two investigations in Germany. The sides met earlier today and agreed to continue negotiations.

"We will check whether Telegram has assets and where," Buschmann told Rheinische Post.

The fact that Telegram is not based in Germany deprives German authorities of the opportunity to regulate "calls for illicit activities" spreading via messenger.

Telegram must have a contact person in Germany, and a way to label and delete what Germany regards as illegal content, according to Buschmann.

On January 9, Buschmann promised to take a tough line on threats against police and health officials made online, including on Telegram, after strict COVID-19 rules prompted protests. More than 13,000 rallied against restrictions across Germany on January 8.