UrduPoint.com

German Authorities To Look Into Telegram Assets Location In Case Of Fines - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

German Authorities to Look Into Telegram Assets Location in Case of Fines - Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said on Friday that the German authorities will look into the location of Telegram assets if the messenger is fined.

On February 9, Buschmann threatened Telegram with millions of Euros worth of fines for breaking national laws on social media. At present, the messenger is under two investigations in Germany. The sides met earlier today and agreed to continue negotiations.

"We will check whether Telegram has assets and where," Buschmann told Rheinische Post.

The fact that Telegram is not based in Germany deprives German authorities of the opportunity to regulate "calls for illicit activities" spreading via messenger.

Telegram must have a contact person in Germany, and a way to label and delete what Germany regards as illegal content, according to Buschmann.

On January 9, Buschmann promised to take a tough line on threats against police and health officials made online, including on Telegram, after strict COVID-19 rules prompted protests. More than 13,000 rallied against restrictions across Germany on January 8.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Threatened German Germany January February Post Million

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

39 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>