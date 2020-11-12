German Authorities Warn Companies Researching COVID-19 of Possible Cyberattacks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has warned the companies engaged in research to tackle the coronavirus pandemic about possible cyberattacks, the office told the Funke media group.

The BfV has reportedly been working for several months on a package of measures to prevent possible espionage attacks on firms and scientific institutions that research vaccines, drugs and other innovations to combat the COVID-19 epidemic. In particular, the BfV has warned relevant companies and research facilities about the possibility of hacker attacks by foreign intelligence services.

Earlier, an official from the German Federal Office for Information Security confirmed that the website of the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national institute for disease control, was a target of a DDoS cyberattack on October 22.