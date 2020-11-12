UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Authorities Warn Companies Researching COVID-19 Of Possible Cyberattacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

German Authorities Warn Companies Researching COVID-19 of Possible Cyberattacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has warned the companies engaged in research to tackle the coronavirus pandemic about possible cyberattacks, the office told the Funke media group.

The BfV has reportedly been working for several months on a package of measures to prevent possible espionage attacks on firms and scientific institutions that research vaccines, drugs and other innovations to combat the COVID-19 epidemic. In particular, the BfV has warned relevant companies and research facilities about the possibility of hacker attacks by foreign intelligence services.

Earlier, an official from the German Federal Office for Information Security confirmed that the website of the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's national institute for disease control, was a target of a DDoS cyberattack on October 22.

Related Topics

Drugs German Germany October Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC adjourns hearing for sometimes as Vawda and hi ..

5 minutes ago

Woman, her four-year old gang-raped in Kashmore

23 minutes ago

Boeing lifts China plane demand outlook as economy ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 121,600 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan To Provide Economic, Humani ..

5 minutes ago

Six criminals held during search operation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.